Katherine W. Garcia, 80, formerly of Dalton, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.



Born in Mt. Kisco, New York, the daughter of Joseph C. and Katherine Van Cortlandt Wilberding, she was a graduate of The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Penn., and earned a bachelor in arts from Smith College in Northampton.



A writer by profession, Kate had been employed by the City of Pittsfield, General Electric Company, and The Christian Center as a grants writer. She was also a published poet.



Mrs. Garcia was a Justice of the Peace in Dalton for more than ten years. She gave of her time to non-profit organizations and was passionate about political concerns as well. She was an avid youth and young adult tennis player, loved to dance and listen to music, painted and was a champion Scrabble player at Sugar Hill in Dalton where she and Rex lived more recently for many years.



Kate leaves her husband, Serafin R. ("Rex") Garcia whom she married March 2, 1984.



She is also survived by a son, Douglas Lyons of Chicago; two daughters, Katherine Lyons of Baltimore, and Jennifer Lyons of Phoenix; two sisters, Joan Hirte of Darmstadt, Germany, and Augusta Laidlaw of McCall, Idaho; and three grandchildren, Catherine Grace Lyons, Nathaniel Lyons, and Carter Lyons.



She was pre-deceased by a step-son, Michael Garcia.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Katherine W. Garcia will be held SATURDAY, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Henry Pascual, Pastor of First Congregational Church of Dalton officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



