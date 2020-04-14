|
|
Kathleen Agnes Roche Edwards, a longtime resident of Pearl River, New York, passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Savior on Holy Saturday, April 11 due to complications from the coronavirus.
Kathleen was born in Manhattan on March 28, 1921, the third of eight children, to Irish immigrant parents Daniel Roche and Bridget Mary Cunningham Roche. She was a graduate of Julia Richmond High School.
She married Baldwin Joseph Edwards, the love of her life, on November 30, 1946, and had three children. In 1962 the family moved to a small brick house on South William Street in Pearl River to "get the kids out of the city." Unfortunately, Baldwin passed away on September 5, 1964, of a heart attack at only 49, leaving Kathleen to care for their children aged 7, 12 and 13. With the loving support of family, she did a miraculous job, raising a dentist, a lawyer, and a teacher. Her pride and joy were her families; she loved and cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. That love was returned by all who knew her. Her devout Catholic faith was her strength, allowing her to persevere throughout her long life. In the community, she was most recognizable as the cashier of Ben Franklin on Central Avenue. After retirement, she volunteered at Nyack Hospital, Evans Park School, and the Orangetown Election Board.
She loved vacationing with her children and their families. She delighted in her two trips to Ireland, visiting the family farm and getting to know her cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by six of her seven siblings: John, Mary, Margaret, Daniel, Thomas, and Joseph. She is survived by her children Robert (Mary), John (Marilyn) and Kathleen Bach (James), as well as her grandchildren David (Kristin), Allison (Ryan), Brian, Kelley (Scott), Timothy (Kelly), Scott, Sean (Erin), Kyle (Kiley), and Zach (Kayla) and great-grandchildren Liam, Jack, Riley, Catie, Kendall, Aidan, Samuel, Evelyn, Simone, Ian, Nora and another expected in September. She is also survived by her sister Helen and many nieces and nephews.
In light of today's circumstances, burial will be private. A Liturgy of Christian Burial and a Gathering celebrating her life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020