1/1
Kathleen Anne "Kathie" Gennari
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Kathleen "Kathie" Anne Gennari, 75, of Dalton, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 17, 1945 to Donald and Katherine Maloney Cullen. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963.

Kathie married Angelo Gilberto Gennari on September 13, 1969. Together, they owned and operated Benny's Restaurant in Dalton for over 30 years. During this time, Kathie touched the lives of countless people through her cooking and love of conversation. Kathie and Angelo sponsored many youth and adult sports teams throughout the years. After Kathie retired from Benny's, she worked for 7 years as a medical assistant to Dr. Richard Greene, MD.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Kathie was also a dedicated member of her community. She volunteered for the Dalton Benefit Association, acting as president for many years; the Dalton Carnival Association; and a Dalton Youth Center cooking program. Kathie could be found on the sidelines cheering for Dalton and Wahconah sports teams, especially when her children and granddaughter were playing.

Kathie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, walking, taking day trips with her husband Angelo, dining at restaurants, vacationing at Cape Cod, crafting and attending craft fairs. She was a proud survivor of colon cancer, beating it on three separate occurrences.

Besides her beloved husband of over 50 years, Angelo, Kathie is survived by her children, Kara Dougherty (Kenneth) and Angelo Gennari (Lara Marcella Miller). She leaves behind her dear and favorite granddaughter, Amelia Dougherty, as well as her grand-dog Benny. She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Odell and Linda Hunter. She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Cullen and Donald Cullen.

Funeral Notice:

A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mrs. Kathleen A. Gennari will be Monday, August 24, 11 a.m., at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. There will be a livestream of the service for those who cannot attend. To stream the service, please visit the St. Agnes homepage at http://www.stagnescc.com/ and follow the Gennari service link. A graveside service will follow at Ashuelot Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dalton Benefit Association in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226, in her memory. Kathie wanted her family and friends to celebrate her life by enjoying each other's company with stories and laughter. In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved