Mrs. Kathleen "Kathie" Anne Gennari, 75, of Dalton, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 17, 1945 to Donald and Katherine Maloney Cullen. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963.
Kathie married Angelo Gilberto Gennari on September 13, 1969. Together, they owned and operated Benny's Restaurant in Dalton for over 30 years. During this time, Kathie touched the lives of countless people through her cooking and love of conversation. Kathie and Angelo sponsored many youth and adult sports teams throughout the years. After Kathie retired from Benny's, she worked for 7 years as a medical assistant to Dr. Richard Greene, MD.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Kathie was also a dedicated member of her community. She volunteered for the Dalton Benefit Association, acting as president for many years; the Dalton Carnival Association; and a Dalton Youth Center cooking program. Kathie could be found on the sidelines cheering for Dalton and Wahconah sports teams, especially when her children and granddaughter were playing.
Kathie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, walking, taking day trips with her husband Angelo, dining at restaurants, vacationing at Cape Cod, crafting and attending craft fairs. She was a proud survivor of colon cancer, beating it on three separate occurrences.
Besides her beloved husband of over 50 years, Angelo, Kathie is survived by her children, Kara Dougherty (Kenneth) and Angelo Gennari (Lara Marcella Miller). She leaves behind her dear and favorite granddaughter, Amelia Dougherty, as well as her grand-dog Benny. She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Odell and Linda Hunter. She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Cullen and Donald Cullen.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mrs. Kathleen A. Gennari will be Monday, August 24, 11 a.m., at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. There will be a livestream of the service for those who cannot attend. To stream the service, please visit the St. Agnes homepage at http://www.stagnescc.com/
A graveside service will follow at Ashuelot Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dalton Benefit Association in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226, in her memory. Kathie wanted her family and friends to celebrate her life by enjoying each other's company with stories and laughter. In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date.
