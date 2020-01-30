|
Kathleen Bramer, 74 of Dalton, MA passed away January 24, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on January 29, 1945, she was the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth Shortell Mason.
Kathleen attended Dalton Schools and was a graduate of Wahconah High School and Berkshire Community College.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she also worked for St. Agnes Academy in the cafeteria.
She leaves behind her daughters, Cathleen Striebel and husband Bill of Dalton, and Caroline Bramer of Phoenix, AZ; son, Patrick Bramer and wife Tina of Pittsfield; siblings, Ann Wagner of Dalton, John A. Mason of Dalton, Richard Mason of Melbourne, FL, Elizabeth Mason of Dalton, and Dan Mason of Pittsfield; five grandchildren, Jessica, Ty, Taylor, Taea, and Bo; and two great-grandchildren, Braylin and Ella. She also leaves her St. Agnes cronies.
She was predeceased by her siblings, David, Michael, Russell, Sally and Mary Mason.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mrs. Bramer will be held, SATURDAY, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Agnes Academy in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020