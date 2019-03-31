|
|
Kathleen Mary Adelaide (Duerr) Schelling, of Lanesborough, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Methuen, MA December 12, 1958 to Robert G. Duerr and the late Catherine (Gorman) Duerr.
Kathleen was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Lawrence, MA, where she met many of her lifelong friends. She held various jobs over her lifetime, but her primary vocation was that of a loving and devoted mother and grandma-ma. She took pride in her flower gardens, enjoyed family gatherings, and travelled extensively with her family whenever and wherever she could.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kenneth D. Schelling, their three children, Keegan D. Schelling and his wife Alison Basdekis, Kelsey (Schelling) Jester and her husband Logan, and Kyler D. Schelling; her father Robert, sisters Marlene and Zorah Duerr, and brothers Robert, Richard, and John. She also leaves behind a grandchild, Margaret Schelling, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel J. Duerr.
All are welcome to join the family at 1:00 PM at Bloom Meadows in Hancock, MA on Sunday April 7, 2019. A Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to the Denise Kaley Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, supporting Berkshire County Women with Cancer. To add to the Book of Memories please, visit wwwflynndagnolifuneral;homes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019