Ms. Kathleen Arment, 70, of Lee, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
Kate was born December 20, 1949, the daughter of the late Francis J. and Flora Frulla Arment. She was raised and educated in Lee.
Kate relocated to Salem, MA after she received her bachelor's degree from Salem State College. Kate was an elementary teacher in her earlier years before working for Plymouth Insurance, from where she retired. Kate was a unique soul who enjoyed travelling around the world, learning about history and participating in various archeological digs. Living in Salem, Kate had a real affinity for Halloween and loved to share her enthusiasm for the holiday.
Ms. Arment leaves behind her brothers: Francis and his wife, Sharon, Daniel and his wife, Julie, Thomas and his wife, Kathy; and her sisters: Claire Sullivan and her husband, Fred, and Marie Towle and her husband, Al. In addition, Kate leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews as well as loving cousins and friends.
Funeral Services for Kathleen Arment will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee, burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Cure SMA in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hour. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
