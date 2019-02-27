Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Kathleen J. Pedercini

Kathleen J. Pedercini Obituary
Miss Kathleen Joan "Kay" Pedercini, RN, 84, of Adams, died Sunday morning, February 24, 2019, at North Adams Commons. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 8:45 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, North Adams, celebrated by Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, Pastor. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship Fund through the funeral home. For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019
