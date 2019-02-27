|
Miss Kathleen Joan "Kay" Pedercini, RN, 84, of Adams, died Sunday morning, February 24, 2019, at North Adams Commons. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 8:45 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, North Adams, celebrated by Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, Pastor. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019