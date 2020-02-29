|
Kathleen Ryan, 65 of Light House Point, FL died Tuesday, February 25th with her family and friends at her side at Broward County Hospital after a courageous battle with a terminal illness.
Kathleen was born on February 9, 1955, in Warren, MI to Lawrence and Mary Ryan. Kathleen was a dual resident of Florida and Clarksburg, MA where she resided with her longtime companion and fiance James D. Little.
Ms. Ryan was a graduate of the Atlantic Vocational Technical Center School of Design. Shortly after she founded her company Ryan's Custom design and Fabric servicing the southeastern Florida region until her retirement in 2010.
Kathy will be fondly remembered for her vibrant personality and open heart, her warm compassion and her ability to capture a room with her beautiful smile.
She is survived by her loving fiance, James Little with whom she resided; her mother Mary; sister Elizabeth; brothers James and Thomas; niece Rachel; Barbara Little of Pompano, FL; John Little of North Adams, MA; David & Colleen Little of Williamstown, MA; and all their extended families.
She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence Ryan.
Friends and family may call at the Kraeer Funeral Home, 1199 Sample Road in Pompano Beach, Florida from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, March 2.
A celebration of her life will commence at a later time in Massachusetts.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 29, 2020