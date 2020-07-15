1/1
Kathryn Tassone
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Kathryn Tassone, 90, of Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 24, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Carlo Monteleone, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1948.

After high school, Kathryn worked at the Federal Bakery, as well as a waitress for various restaurants. She later went on to work in the office at General Electric. Kathryn also worked at Dunkin' Donuts for many years.

She enjoyed many good years and good times with her family and neighbors at various events.

Kathryn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Tassone, whom she married on April 24, 1954. She is survived by son, Ralph (Kathryn) as well as her grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel. She also leaves her sister Josephine Carchedi. She was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Cook. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the dedicated care and friendship provided by her niece Diane Balardini and her neighbor Nancy Slick.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Tassone will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Charles Church at 11 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, prior to the service, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Church or Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
