Kathy Jean (Cummings) Karlsen, 56 of Gardendale, TX died on August 24, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX under Hospice care. She was born in North Adams, MA on January 2, 1963 a daughter to the late Albert James Cummings III and Joan (Kopischke) Cummings. She attended schools in Williamstown, MA graduating from Mount Greylock with the class of 1981. She was the former stable manager at Green River Farms and enjoyed training and working with horses. She also worked for Harley-Davidson in the sales department. She was an avid gardener, loved her flowers, she loved her dogs and riding her Harley Davidson. Her smile was infectious, her laugh was contagious, and she touched everyone's life whom she came in contact with. She will be missed by all who knew her, and her inspiration will live on.
She adored and is survived by her husband, Glen Karlsen who she married on February 14, 2005. Also survived by step daughter Taylor Karlsen, sisters, Bonnie Haig and her husband, Pete and Susan Nawalzeski and her husband, Joe both of New Ashford and a brother Albert James Cummings IV and his wife, Christina of Williamstown. She also leaves her nieces and nephews Sawyer, Walker, Brady and Mackenzie Haig and Bryan and Donald Anderson and Carter and Taylor Cummings.
A Celebration of Kathy's life will take place Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 AM at the First Congregational Church in Williamstown, Burial will follow in the family plot in Westlawn Cemetery in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations are suggested to . To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019