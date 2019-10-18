Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Goines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Francis Kennedy Adams Goines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Francis Kennedy Adams Goines Obituary
Katie Francis Kennedy Adams Goines, 84 transitioned on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Her loving spirit will live on through all those she has touched. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver, brothers James, Wazell, Ernest, Sam (Emma) Leon, David (Arlene) and Wayne and sisters Nancy, Adele and Sallye. She is survived by sisters Ruth McIntosh of AL and sister Magdalene and brother-in-law Len Patton of AL, her loving children, son Gary, daughter-in-law Susan of VA and daughter Glenda whom she made her home with in Charlotte, granddaughter Raegan and great grandson Desmond of MD, grandson Shea of MA, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She fought the good fight, she finished her course, she never lost her faith, now she can rest.

For service information and to share memories, photos and condolences, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now