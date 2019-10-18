|
Katie Francis Kennedy Adams Goines, 84 transitioned on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Her loving spirit will live on through all those she has touched. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver, brothers James, Wazell, Ernest, Sam (Emma) Leon, David (Arlene) and Wayne and sisters Nancy, Adele and Sallye. She is survived by sisters Ruth McIntosh of AL and sister Magdalene and brother-in-law Len Patton of AL, her loving children, son Gary, daughter-in-law Susan of VA and daughter Glenda whom she made her home with in Charlotte, granddaughter Raegan and great grandson Desmond of MD, grandson Shea of MA, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She fought the good fight, she finished her course, she never lost her faith, now she can rest.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019