Kay Ellen Lord, 70, passed away peacefully on October 2,2020 at home. Born December 27th, 1949, daughter of the late Edward J and Irene Seward-Lord. Kay Ellen was raised in Housatonic and later the family moved to Great Barrington. Kay graduated from Searles High School in 1967, then went on to earn her nursing degree from Saint Luke's School of Nursing (Pittsfield) in 1970. Kay was an emergency room nurse at Fairview Hospital for over 30 years. After Fairview, she worked part-time at East Mountain Medical.



Kay Ellen was known by many. She was always able to make a connection with whomever she came in contact with. Her patients, her peers, her friends & family were all so fond of her. Her humor and wit will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Kay Ellen is survived by her son Todd DiMario, her brother Edward Jr and his wife Barbara Lord, beloved nieces Julie Lord, Kristie Havens & husband Jared Havens. She also leaves behind her great nieces Kaelin & Isabella Havens. We would be remiss no to mention the "Rat Pack", her lifelong friends.



Aside from her parents, she is pre-deceased by her son Jamie DiMario. As per Kay's wishes, all services are private. Memorial donations in Kay's memory may be made to the Thursday Morning club where a scholarship is being established for a graduating senior who is pursuing a career in Nursing. Donations may be sent to Finnerty & Stevens, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington Ma, 01230



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store