Kayla A. Raymer
1988 - 2020
Kayla Alyceson Raymer, 31 of Peru, MA, passed away July 19, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

Born in Springfield, MA on August 11, 1988, she was the daughter of Brian P. and Mary Ellen Raymer.

A 2006 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, Kayla worked as a hair stylist for Shear Design in Lenox.

She loved her vegetable garden, every one of her three dogs, and going out to breakfast at Ozzie's with the love of her life, Brian.

Kayla is survived by her parents, Brian and Mary Ellen Raymer of Dalton; brother Sean Raymer (Michelle) of Becket; her nephew Nolan and niece Sadie, whom she loved with her whole heart; her Fiance Brian Poplaski of Peru; several aunts and uncles and cousins, including Bruce (Eva) Raymer, Joan (Tom) Behan, Barbara McCollum, Frank (Rosemary) Starker, and Bernice (Gary) Hebert.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and we kindly ask that you follow social distance guidelines.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

5 entries
July 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Kayla thru Shear Design. She was always very friendly and talked about Brian and her dogs. Sweet girl. My condolences.
Wendy R
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Dear Brian, Mary Ellen, Sean and loved ones, our hearts are breaking for you and the loss of your precious Kayla. We have the best memories of your loving family and the joy you all shared. We share your sorrow and wish we were not so far away.
Love, Donna & Gary
Donna & Gary Larrivee
Friend
July 22, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JOSEPH POPLASKI
July 22, 2020
Mer & Brian, Words cannot express how sorry we are for your heartbreaking loss. Kayla was so sweet & full of life..Mer I can still remember her cute little photo on your desk at work so many years ago. Our thoughts & prayers to you & your family at this deeply sad time. Love, Debbie & Bob
Debbie & Bob Galvagni
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. May GOD WATCH OVER YOU
John Eastland
