Kayla Alyceson Raymer, 31 of Peru, MA, passed away July 19, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.



Born in Springfield, MA on August 11, 1988, she was the daughter of Brian P. and Mary Ellen Raymer.



A 2006 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, Kayla worked as a hair stylist for Shear Design in Lenox.



She loved her vegetable garden, every one of her three dogs, and going out to breakfast at Ozzie's with the love of her life, Brian.



Kayla is survived by her parents, Brian and Mary Ellen Raymer of Dalton; brother Sean Raymer (Michelle) of Becket; her nephew Nolan and niece Sadie, whom she loved with her whole heart; her Fiance Brian Poplaski of Peru; several aunts and uncles and cousins, including Bruce (Eva) Raymer, Joan (Tom) Behan, Barbara McCollum, Frank (Rosemary) Starker, and Bernice (Gary) Hebert.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and we kindly ask that you follow social distance guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store