Keith D. Heard
1963 - 2020
Keith Dwayne Heard, 57, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away September 2, 2020 at his home.

Born in Dallas, Texas on June 9, 1963, he was the son of Irwin and Mary Ruth Hayes Heard.

He married Faith C. Walker on October 13, 2007.

Mr. Heard worked in sales and advertising.

He leaves behind his wife, Faith Walker-Heard of Pittsfield; four children, Cassie Holmberg (Derik), Corey Walker (Joell), Collin Gardner and Dwayne Daniels, all of Pittsfield; fourteen grandchildren and a sister, Melva Jones of Dallas, TX.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Heard will be held TUESDAY, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA, celebrated by Rev. William Furey. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family defray costs.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
