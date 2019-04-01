|
|
Kellie Ann (Maynard) Elser, 54, of Adams, passed away peacefully at home on March 27.
Born in Pittsfield on April 17, 1964 to the late Raymond & Virginia Maynard.
On May 15,1993 she married Daniel C. Elser.
Kellie leaves behind her husband of 25 yrs. and her beautiful children, Danny and Kaleigh.
Her oldest daughter, Kayla, passed just last month.
She is also survived by a brother, Keith Maynard, and sister, Diane Bourassa, and her two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Maynard.
A gathering in her memory will take place April 7 at Adams Fire House Cafe from 1 - 4 pm.
To leave a message of condolence, go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019