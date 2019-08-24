|
Kenneth A. Heins, 71, of Salem, NH and Dalton, MA passed away August 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. But that's not what he'd like you to remember about him. Rather, that he spent a whole lifetime making every day count and showing family & friends how important they were to him.
Ken was born April 7, 1948 in Boston, MA to Harold and Majorie (Shine) Heins. He grew up in Sturbridge, MA and graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School. He went on to study engineering at Lowell Tech where he earned his degree in Engineering. He worked briefly for Raytheon and Digital Equipment Corporation, but spent almost his whole career working in Quality Control for General Electric, in its many iterations, before retiring from Lockheed Martin (Chemlsford, MA) in 2009 to spend more time with his grandkids & family.
Family meant everything to him. Ken leaves behind his wife, Nancy Gajewski, whom he married in 1973 and will forever be his sweetheart. He is also survived by his three children, with whom he shared a lifetime of adventures: Karen (Heins) Israel and her husband Adam Israel, Craig Heins and his wife Elizabeth (Mack) Heins, and Randall Heins and his wife Rebecca (Hamm) Heins. His grandchildren were his absolute favorite people and he leaves behind Evan & Brendan Israel, Owen & Simon Heins, and Alexander Heins on earth, and now gets to hold granddaughter Penny Heins in heaven.
Ken is also survived by three sisters: Susan Merle, Marilyn O'Brien, and Cheryl Heins; a brother-in-law: Ken Gajewski; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and "honorary" Heins family members. He was a role model and mentor to many, and his love and dedication to his family & friends is a legacy that will last forever.
As Ken wished, there will be no services or formal calling hours. Instead, the family will host a Celebration of Life in a few weeks. Friends and family are invited to come and share memories. Please visit https://www.carrierfuneralhome.com/ to leave condolences and remembrances.
In lieu of flowers, please take someone you love out for an ice cream... preferably at a place at least 20 miles away so you can get a good conversation going along the way. He would have loved that
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019