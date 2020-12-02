Kenneth Boris Grinspoon, 88, died peacefully after a brief illness in his home with his wife by his side.



Born on March 28, 1932 in Newton, Massachusetts, Ken maintained homes in New York City and Lenox, Massachusetts. After a long career in education, Ken's proudest achievement was fulfilling his lifelong dream to pilot a Piper aircraft at the age of 80.



Ken is survived by his wife, Selina Morris, daughters Elizabeth and Jennifer, daughters by marriage Pamela and Jessica, his beloved brother Harold and six grandchildren.



Ken's laughter and warm spirit will be sorely missed at Tanglewood, Jacob's Pillow and other performing arts venues.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Lenox Library Association in Lenox, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store