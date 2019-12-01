Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenneth C. Whalen Obituary
BEDFORD, NH. - Kenneth C. Whalen, 68, died on Nov. 20, 2019, in Bedford Hills Nursing Home.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on Dec. 8, 1950, he was the son of Joseph and Marion (Hines) Whalen.

Raised in the Berkshires, Ken would spend time fishing and hunting with family and friends. He later moved to New Hampshire where he made many friends and enjoyed playing golf.

Family members include two daughters, Kirsty Whalen of Woodstock, VT. and Ashley Whalen of Manchester; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles.

Church service will be held December 8, 12:00pm at Union Church, Tyringham, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
