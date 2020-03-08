|
|
Kenneth Earl Randall Sr., 81 of North Adams, MA died Friday March 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on February 19, 1939 son of Warren and Susie (Cothran) Randall. He attended local schools including Drury High School. Ken served in the Mass National Guard.
He worked at JH Maxymillian Construction for many years as a foreman until his retirement. Ken enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He was proud to have built his own home and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. In his younger years, he was active in youth sports and coached football and Little League baseball.
His wife was Merrilee Ann "Nicki" (Stangvilla) Randall who died on June 3, 2005. They were married on November 18, 1994. Survivors include four daughters- Nancy J. Randall of North Adams; Brenda L. Randall-Grant of Cheshire; Julie A. Randall-Swankey of Poestenkill, NY; and Christy Lee Randall-Glaze of Daytona Beach, FL and three sons including Kenneth E. Randall Jr and Steven C. Randall, both of North Adams and David K. Randall of Suffield, CT. He also leaves twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers- James Randall of North Adams and Trueman Randall of Adams and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters including Claudia Randall, Kathleen Hosier, Stella Malloy, Warren Randall Jr. and Richard Randall.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Service for Kenneth Randall Sr. will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020