Kenneth Lee Graf, 86, of Cummington, MA, passed away October 22, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Rockville, CT on January 10, 1933 son of the late Richard and Beatrice Pitney Graf.
He was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and worked as a science teacher in Connecticut for many years. After retiring from teaching he owned and operated the Mountain View Campground and King's Lair Restaurant and Bar in Cummington, MA.
In addition to being a successful and creative entrepreneur, Ken was the consummate life long learner and educator. His thirst for knowledge was evident even throughout his final days, spending much of his time researching online and keeping up to date on global events. He was a devoted community servant; offering presentations on a variety of topics, ranging from his experiences living and teaching overseas to his theories and talent in the field of hypnosis. Ken volunteered countless hours offering classes and helping people with computers; he especially enjoyed working with the elderly to help get them connected. Spending much of the last year in the VA Hospital in Leeds, MA, he developed computer classes for his fellow veterans and was always willing to fix anyone's laptop. Gifted with a keen sense of humor and a generous spirit he loved to entertain, share conversations, laughs and cold beers with friends and family.
A Korean War Veteran, Ken was a member of the United States Air Force serving as a medic.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Rosemary Seifert-Graf; two daughters, Tiesa M. Graf of South Hadley and Lisa J. Graf and John Storrow of Boston; and one granddaughter, Beatrice Graf.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held, SUNDAY, November 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at West Cummington Church, Church St, West Cummington, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to VA Voluntary Services, VACWM HCS (GPF1013) in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019