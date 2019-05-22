|
|
Kenneth "K" Lawrence Rock of North Adams passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in North Adams on January 5, 1955, son of Margaret (Anderson) Camacho and the late Warren Rock. K attended North Adams Public Schools and last employed at Cascade School Supplies. A carpenter by trade, he recently completed a full renovation of his sister's home. K was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and a diehard New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed playing bass guitar, cribbage, sketching and drawing. K is survived by his two daughters, Kayce' Marable and her husband Hiram and Jocelyn Moreno and her husband Francisco, five brothers Bruce and Bryan Rock, Jesse, Gordon and Christopher Camacho and four sisters Gail Critelli, Glenda Rushin and her husband Michael, Melinda Kirk and her husband Kenneth, and Melissa Camacho, many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Erika, granddaughter Callie and brother Keith.
SERVICES: Family and friends will gather in remembrance on Friday, May 24, 2019 at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, Central Chapels, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30p.m.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019