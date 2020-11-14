Kenneth Paul Gamache, 90, the former chief of police for the city of North Adams, died Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in North Adams, MA on June 21, 1930, a son of Aldric and Dorothy (Sunn) Gamache. He attended local schools and studied at North Adams State College. Ken received his bachelor of science degree from Northeastern University where he received the Daniel Sullivan Award for Police Science. Ken graduated from the MA, VT and IL State Police Academies; the FBI Academy and completed the Police Administration Program at Babson College.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Navy.
Ken was last employed as the chief of police for the town of Old Bennington, VT. Prior to that, he was the chief of police in Mokena, IL for two years and was the chief of police in North Adams from 1972 to 1982. Kenneth began his career as a reserve patrolman in North Adams in July 1952 and was given permanent status on July 16, 1956. He was promoted to sergeant in September of 1961 and captain in December of 1966. After receiving the highest score ever recorded in the police chief exam (99.54) Ken was appointed chief of police in North Adams on July 13, 1972.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Ken was a former member of the MA Police Chiefs Association and the Knights of Columbus. He was instrumental in the passage of the Quinn Bill for police reform in Mass and prosecuted many cases for the city of North Adams. Ken enjoyed playing the ukulele and home renovation and carpentry. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Gloria J. (Martin) Gamache who died on January 9, 2019. They were married on February 1, 1951. Survivors include two daughters- Debra Norcross of North Adams and Krista Lomartire of Dover, NH and their husbands William Norcross and Adam Lomartire. He also leaves four grandchildren- Beth and husband Jamie Choquette of Cheshire; William Norcross and wife Celia of Adams; Chelsea and Alex Lomartire, both of Dover, NH; and five great grandchildren- Jacob and Jackson Keplinger and Evan, Tyler, and Drew Norcross. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers including his twin, Carl Gamache; Eugene Gamache and Robert Gamache.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Kenneth Gamache will be celebrated Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.