Mr. Kenneth R. Harwood, 87, of Savoy, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. He was the husband of Isabelle (Goodermote) Harwood. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28th, at 11:00 AM in Spruce Corner Cemetery, Barnard Rd. Savoy, MA 01256. There are no calling hours. Use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com