|
|
SCHUYLERVILLE - Kenneth Turner, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 24, 1928 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of the late Fred Turner and Madolyne Osborne Turner.
Kenneth was a small business owner/operator. In his earlier years he loved fishing, berry picking, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed coaching his sons' little league team and taking his kids to the New Jersey Shore on family vacations. He was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Boston Celtics. Kenneth loved the holidays and enjoyed baking. His family always requested his pies, for which he was well-known. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching them play sports and cooking for them. He was dedicated to his family and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed a simple life.
Kenneth is survived by four of his children: Christine Earls and her husband Jack, Diane Smith and her husband Bob "Smitty" Smith, Jeffrey Turner and his wife Elayne, and Robert Turner and his wife Else. He also leaves behind brothers Richard Turner and Edward Turner and his wife Eleanor, as well as eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ann Turner, whom he was dedicated to for 60 years, and their daughter Lisa Turner Murillo.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at noon at the Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 9, 2019