Kenneth Vreeland
1935 - 2020
Kenneth Vreeland, age 85, died on after a long illness. In his final months, he wanted to be free, and he did find the truest freedom. He was a longtime, active member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he will be missed. As a man who was always kind and appreciative, as well as a loving father, he will also be missed by his family.

Kenneth is survived by three children Peter Vreeland of Hartford, CT, Amy Longdyke of Murphy, NC, Jonathan Vreeland of Pittsfield, MA, three grandchildren, Antonio Charron Vreeland, Stefhany Vreeland, and Alan Vreeland, and one great-grandchild Shaun Wade. He is also survived by two sisters, Marian Forfa of Sheffield and Kathleen Kopek of South Hadley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol Knickerbocker Vreeland.

The Cochran Funeral Home is handling the cremation and other arrangements. In view of corona restrictions, no services are planned at this time.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 3, 2020.
