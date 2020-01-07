|
|
Kenneth W. Hudelston Jr., 84, of Pittsfield, passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Ken was born in Pittsfield on August 20, 1935, the son of Kenneth W. and Rena M. Flanders Hudelston. He was a graduate of Pittsfield Public Schools, attended Berkshire Community College and he earned professional Chemical certifications.
A Korean War veteran, Ken "Huddy" served in the US Army beginning in 1954 at Fort Devens. He was then assigned to Ponce, Puerto Rico, where he won a spot on the All Army Swim Team. Ken was honorably discharged in 1956.
Ken was employed by General Electric Company for more than 30 years. He held various positions with the company retiring in 1994 from GE Environmental Services as a chemical technician. In his earlier years, he worked for Pittsfield Milk Exchange as a Route Foreman.
Along with the love of his life, Trish, Ken lived for over 20 years in Bradenton Florida with summers spent back home in Pittsfield. He enjoyed music and played in Rosy's Country Band, as well as volunteering in activities for his local community hall. He was the master at Bingo calling and wrangling that crowd. He was everyone's friend.
He was also a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks, the Dalton American Legion, as well as a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program. In his younger years, Ken owned polo ponies and was an avid equestrian and polo player. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting whenever he could. He had a passion for golf and spent a lot of his time with friends on the course. His favorite place was Maine, where the family vacationed for decades.
Ken loved his family and his friends, loved his sports and always had a smile. His contagious wit, laughter and storytelling were infectious. During his last years he was more than happy surrounded by his grandsons and his 'girls' at family gatherings: Thanksgiving in North Carolina, summers in Maine and most recently celebrating this Christmas in the Northeast for the first time in over 20 years. He celebrated life right up to his last moments having breakfast out with his friends last Sunday. He will live in the hearts of those he met along the way. At the mention of his name there will be smiles and great memories, his gift to all of us.
Ken leaves his wife, the former Patricia McClure, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 23. They wed at Sacred Heart Church on October 23, 1954.
He is also survived by a daughter, Patricia McLaughlin (Edward) of Pittsfield and a son, Kenneth W. Hudelston III (Suzette), of Coeur d'Alene, ID.; two sisters, Cheryl Wendling of Pittsfield and Judith Levardi of Bradenton, Fla.; five grandchildren, Alan Zawistowski, Joseph Zawistowski, Kevin Zawistowski, Colin McLaughlin, and Kristin Hudelston; and eight great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Kenneth W. Hudelston, Jr., will be held Thursday, January 9, at 10:15 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Soldier On in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020