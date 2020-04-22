|
Kevin A. Copeland, 28, of North Adams, MA, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Kevin had a most genuine heart that touched the lives of so many. To know Kevin was to love Kevin. He had a great passion for collecting anything Batman, from clothing to toys. He was a loving father to his son, Bentley. He was an amazing friend, son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. Kevin had the most contagious personality. He was always the life of the party, the ear to listen and the one to guide you when things got rough. Kevin was the one to put everyone first even when he was fighting his own battle, MS. Kevin will be missed by so many. His cousins wanted everyone to know that Kevin had tiger's blood. Although we don't know what that means, it had great meaning to Kevin.
Kevin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Dorothy Mazza as well as his uncle, Tommy Copeland.
Kevin is survived by his mother and step-father, Brenda and Shawn Enos; his father and step-mother Cliff and Dina Copeland; his son Bentley Copeland and his mother Kayleigh Martin. He is also survived by his grandparents Robert Copeland, Martha Schadler, John and Theresa Enos and Joseph and Tammy Pinsonneault. He leaves his sisters Jessica and her husband Robert Morgan Jr., Kayla Copeland and her significant other Douglas Kinney, Mackenzie and Kacie Copeland and Courtney Enos. He also leaves his brothers Tyler Copeland, Naib Enos and James Enos. He leaves his nieces Jazmin Gregory, Miah Morgan, and Reaghan Kinney as well as nephews Connor Vidal and Braiden Kinney as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Kevin will be private. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020