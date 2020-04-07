Home

Kevin J. Phelps


1960 - 2020
Kevin J. Phelps Obituary
Kevin J. Phelps, 59, of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 30, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center due to a Pulmonary Embolism.

Born in Pittsfield on November 18, 1960, he was the son of the late Edgar and Rita Mitchell Phelps. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a laborer for many years for Petricca Industries and Crane & Company.

Kevin leaves behind his daughter, Joslyn Phelps of Virginia Beach, VA.; son, Jonathan Phelps of Paris, France, daughter, Jacklyn Spring and her husband Aaron of Las Cruces, NM.; Grandchildren, Alissa, London and Lilly; brothers, Patrick C., Paul E., Brian M., and Mark W. Phelps; sisters, Moira A. Phelps and Teresa E. Hallett and his former wife Sharon Poplaski Phelps.

He dedicated much of his life to the care and upkeep of Springside Park where he worked, volunteered, attended many events with his family and where he was married in 1986. Kevin was also a lifelong fan of music, history and sport.

He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Vikings fan and also loved classic rock especially the Kinks. He was a kind man who was always willing to help a neighbor in need and will be missed by all who knew him.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Kevin will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Friends of Springside, Pittsfield, MA in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
