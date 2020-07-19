Mr. Kevin James Rennie, 37, of Adams, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pittsfield on April 12, 1983, a son of the late William and Nancy (Ryan) Rennie. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School with the class of 2001. At the time of his death, Kevin was employed at the Onyx Paper Mill in Lee, where he had worked for the last 16 years. Earlier he had worked for the former Curtis Fine Paper in Adams. Kevin enjoyed being outdoors, riding his motorcycles, snowmobiling and working on his trucks. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He is survived by his brother William C. Rennie and his wife Jennifer of Dalton, his two sisters, Kathleen M. Rennie of Catskill, NY and Laura B. Rennie of North Adams; his significant other, Kim Wnuk of Adams and by his nephews and niece. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Due to current state and local regulations, all attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. We kindly ask anyone attending to be patient, as admittance to the funeral home may take a bit longer than usual. A private graveside for the family will be at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
.