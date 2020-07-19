1/1
Kevin J. Rennie
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Kevin James Rennie, 37, of Adams, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pittsfield on April 12, 1983, a son of the late William and Nancy (Ryan) Rennie. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School with the class of 2001. At the time of his death, Kevin was employed at the Onyx Paper Mill in Lee, where he had worked for the last 16 years. Earlier he had worked for the former Curtis Fine Paper in Adams. Kevin enjoyed being outdoors, riding his motorcycles, snowmobiling and working on his trucks. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He is survived by his brother William C. Rennie and his wife Jennifer of Dalton, his two sisters, Kathleen M. Rennie of Catskill, NY and Laura B. Rennie of North Adams; his significant other, Kim Wnuk of Adams and by his nephews and niece. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Due to current state and local regulations, all attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. We kindly ask anyone attending to be patient, as admittance to the funeral home may take a bit longer than usual. A private graveside for the family will be at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved