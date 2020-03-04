|
Kevin Michael Shea 65, of Pownal, VT. passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington surrounded by his loving family and his loyal Boston Terrier Louis, after a three year courageous battle with cancer. Born in North Adams on August 7, 1954, son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Deeb) Shea, he attended Drury High School, where he graduated in 1972.
Since he was a kid, Kevin attended every Saturday night race at Lebanon Valley Speedway. His love for racing later inspired him to race street stock cars. He raced at Lebanon Valley from the 1980s until 1992 as Number 346 and was sponsored by H.A. George Fuel Co.
As a skilled automotive technician, Kevin was employed at Scarafoni Ford in North Adams, Carbone in Bennington, and was last employed for the Town of Williamstown Highway Department, where he retired. In his later years, he spent numerous hours with his brother Frank building his 1933 Ford Coupe. Kevin's car was well-known throughout the area, where he received numerous awards at various car shows. Kevin was a member of the State Line Car Club.
Kevin leaves his wife Pamela (Chenail) Shea, whom he married on September 7, 1984 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in North Adams, MA, one daughter Shawna Shea and his grand dog Louis Shea. He also leaves his sister Ellen "Dondi" Boucher and her husband Ronald; his three brothers, John Shea and his wife Sonya, James Shea and his wife Pamela, and Frank Shea and his wife Debbie; his 11 nieces and nephews; and his uncle Ned Deeb and his wife Maxine. Kevin is predeceased by his Aunt Gladys Deeb. Kevin will be missed greatly by his entire family and many friends.
A celebration of Kevin Shea's life will take place at the North Adams American Legion on Thursday March 19th starting at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations are suggested for PopCares or the through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, West Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020