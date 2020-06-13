Kevin Walter Oparowski, 66, of Pittsfield, MA passed away June, 2, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on May 9, 1954, he was the son of the late Walter and Jennie Niemiec Oparowski.
A 1972 graduate of Taconic High School, he owned and operated KO Construction Company as the general contractor.
He leaves behind his wife Suzanne Mason Oparowski of Pittsfield; son, Joseph A. Esposito and wife Martha of New Lebanon, NY; two grandsons, Alphonse and Austin Esposito; his sisters-in-law Pat Campagna (Jim), Beth Larrow, Pam Mason (Roger), Kim Stegner, and brother-in-law Kevin Mason (Dawn); his sisters, Barbara Vickery (LeRoy), Elaine Oparowski, Janice DeLuca, Joanne Broyles (Tom), Lynne Baumgartner (Brent), and Patricia Turner. He was predeceased by his sister, Gail Whitmire and brother-in-law William Mason.
Kevin was an extremely hard worker who was happiest with a hammer in his hand. He was generous with his trade and built a house for each of his seven sisters. After losing his mother & sister at a young age, he vowed to live life to the fullest. Kevin & Sue lived like they were not guaranteed a tomorrow. He found a new joy in travel and they took many vacations, especially if the destination included a casino. He also loved to shop, much to the delight of his wife. Due to unfortunate circumstances, his health declined and he could no longer do what he loved.
Even though he was unable to communicate fully for the last 12 1/2 years, he knew and used the word LOVE. He loved his wife's endless devotion, he loved his massage therapist Joanna's gentle touch, he loved his caregivers who allowed him to remain at home and he loved the music that evoked feelings of his former healthy, carefree years. If you can easily communicate, he would want you to use this word without hesitation.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private memorial service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Kids Place or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Born in Pittsfield on May 9, 1954, he was the son of the late Walter and Jennie Niemiec Oparowski.
A 1972 graduate of Taconic High School, he owned and operated KO Construction Company as the general contractor.
He leaves behind his wife Suzanne Mason Oparowski of Pittsfield; son, Joseph A. Esposito and wife Martha of New Lebanon, NY; two grandsons, Alphonse and Austin Esposito; his sisters-in-law Pat Campagna (Jim), Beth Larrow, Pam Mason (Roger), Kim Stegner, and brother-in-law Kevin Mason (Dawn); his sisters, Barbara Vickery (LeRoy), Elaine Oparowski, Janice DeLuca, Joanne Broyles (Tom), Lynne Baumgartner (Brent), and Patricia Turner. He was predeceased by his sister, Gail Whitmire and brother-in-law William Mason.
Kevin was an extremely hard worker who was happiest with a hammer in his hand. He was generous with his trade and built a house for each of his seven sisters. After losing his mother & sister at a young age, he vowed to live life to the fullest. Kevin & Sue lived like they were not guaranteed a tomorrow. He found a new joy in travel and they took many vacations, especially if the destination included a casino. He also loved to shop, much to the delight of his wife. Due to unfortunate circumstances, his health declined and he could no longer do what he loved.
Even though he was unable to communicate fully for the last 12 1/2 years, he knew and used the word LOVE. He loved his wife's endless devotion, he loved his massage therapist Joanna's gentle touch, he loved his caregivers who allowed him to remain at home and he loved the music that evoked feelings of his former healthy, carefree years. If you can easily communicate, he would want you to use this word without hesitation.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private memorial service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Kids Place or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 13, 2020.