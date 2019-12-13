|
|
Kristen Brehm, 35, of Great Barrington passed away November 8th, 2019, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. The son of Karen Brehm and the late Robert Brehm. Kristen was born in Abingdon, Virginia on April 12, 1984 and moved to the Berkshires with his family as a toddler. He was educated at the Great Barrington Steiner School from kindergarten through eight grade. He is survived by his mother, Karen, and his sister, Kacy Warner.
Kristen had a passion for agriculture and worked for Ted Dobson, at Equinox Farm in Sheffield, MA for fifteen seasons before travelling to Kauai, known as "the garden island," where he most recently worked at Hula Daze Farm near Kilauea, growing tropical fruit with David Whatmore.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019