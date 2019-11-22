Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Kristin M. Pickford Obituary
Kristin M. Pickford, 51, of Osborne Street in Peabody, MA died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 8, 1968, the daughter of Irene D. Aquino and the late Anthony J. Aquino. Kristin grew up in Housatonic, part of a loving community and neighborhood. She graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School in 1986 and attended Dean Jr. College, graduating in 1988. After graduation, she worked in banking in the Boston area. Lucas Pickford came into her life in 1988. They married on June 9, 1995, living for a time in the Salem area and then for many years in Aptos, CA, before returning to the East Coast in 2016.

Besides her mother, Irene of South Lee, MA and her husband, Lucas of Peabody, MA, Kristin is survived by her sister Aimee I. Aquino of Charlotte, NC.

A celebration of Kristin's life will take place at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's School in Lee through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please visit www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019
