It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Kristin Swanson Woodger (Kris) announces her recent passing at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth MA. She died peacefully October 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her last words were, "I love you all so much". As we loved her.
Kris was born on June 30, 1937 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert Ralph and Mary Carol (Marshall) Swanson. Kris' dad died when she was 13 and in 1949 Kris, Kari and their mom moved to CT. Kris attended Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, MA and in 1955 the family moved to the Berkshires where Kris remained until 2017 when she moved to Plymouth, MA to be near her son Brad's family.
Kris attended Colby College in Maine and Kathrine Gibbs in Boston after which she married Bruce Woodger in 1957 and raised three boys on Bushey Road in Pittsfield, MA. During that time, Kris was active in many community organizations including the Junior League, the BMC Follies and the Pittsfield Town Players. She held bookkeeping and front office roles at Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Veterinary Hospital. In the mid 2,000's she moved to Silver Maple in Dalton, MA where she made many new friends and worked for the Ward family.
Kris was an avid lover of animals especially dogs. Her goldens and shelties were her constant companions. Everyone who met Kris quickly learned what a loving and kind soul she was. She was a wonderful sister, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Kris is survived by her sister Kari Amazeen currently of Bedford, MA, her former husband Bruce B. Woodger of Newtown, PA, sons M. Scott Woodger (Daria) of Lenox, MA and B. Bradford Woodger (Arlene) of Plymouth, MA. she is also survived by her three grandsons, Andrew Woodger, Bradford Woodger and Etienne Woodger. They were an immense source of joy for her throughout her later years.
She was predeceased by her son W. Kent Woodger of Pittsfield, MA who died May 21, 2016.
A memorial service in celebration of Kris' life will be held at Trinity Church in Lenox, MA on November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception in the Parish House immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Berkshire Humane Society can be made in her name.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019