Krystina J. Massaconi of 23 Wells Road, Cheshire, reunited with loved ones in Heaven after passing peacefully Monday, July 8th surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle.
Born in Pittsfield on April 3, 1960 she was the daughter of Narciso (Cheeso) Massaconi and the late Joan (Bondini) Massaconi.
Krystina graduated from Hoosac Valley High School in 1978 and completed coursework at Berkshire Community College. She worked a wide array of occupations including Country Charm Restaurant, Waverly Fabrics, and Pre-School Instructor before honing her skills as Certified Nursing Assistant and eventually becoming Staffing Coordinator and Supervisor within the home health field. Her final career move came when she moved back to Cheshire from Fayetteville, North Carolina where she selflessly cared for her parents until her passing.
She loved gardening and had been known for her "green thumb." Most of her free time was spent outdoors mowing the lawn and assisting her father in his garden. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She also enjoyed excursions on the motorcycle. She was a proud Democrat. She also led tireless efforts to keep an immaculately clean home. However, what she enjoyed the most was spending quality time with family and loved ones, especially her grandson Jonathan.
She is survived by her father Narciso Massaconi of Cheshire, Mass; her son, Michael Bostwick and his wife Mandy Bostwick of Adams, Mass; her grandson Jonathan "Boo Boo" Bostwick; her life partner, Timothy Hughes of Fayetteville, N.C.; her beloved dog Kayden; as well as four brothers, Joseph and wife Edie, Jap, Daniel and wife Christel, and Dominic; a sister Susan and her companion Dave, and numerous cousins.
Her family wishes to thank all of the love and support they received from family and friends throughout this difficult time and further acknowledging, Mandy Bostwick, Eileen Vander Voort, Maureen Sweet, Roberta Gregory, Donna and Kathy Sinopoli, Sandi Triceri, and Kathy Flanagan.
At Krystina's request there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the or Hospice Care of Northern Berkshire in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 12, 2019