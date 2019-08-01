Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt James Williams


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt James Williams Obituary
Kurt James Williams, 61 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 6, 1958 a son of Rosemary Ann (Garvie) Williams Andrews. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1976. He attended North Adams State College. Kurt was last employed as the head of the export department at Steinerfilm in Williamstown.

Kurt was an all around athlete at Drury High School, including Tri-Captain of football, basketball, and the baseball teams. He played on the North Adams Little League, the Schuler League, and the North Adams Men's League. He played basketball at the YMCA, for the North Adams League, and for the church league. He was also an avid golfer and member of Waubeeka.

He enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing, camping, boating, water skiing, and fishing. His sons Kirby and Connor benefited from his sports enthusiasm and ability. He coached T-ball and Little League. Kurt was a devoted and wonderful father and husband, and his family enjoyed his sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife Marsha Jean (Vincelette) Williams whom he married on May 19, 1990. He also leaves sons Kirby Williams and his girlfriend, Becca Pike of Clarksburg; and Connor Williams and his girlfriend, Jordan Vanuni of Pittsfield; sister Kathy Williams and her partner, Al Ward of NH; mother-in-law Jeanette Vincelette of North Adams; sister in law- Cheryl LaDouceur and her husband, John; brother in law- Craig Vincelette and his wife, Debra; and nieces and nephews. Kurt's family would like to thank his caregivers Felicia Belisle and Nancy Walker for all the care they provided for Kurt in his home.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kurt Williams will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, WEST CHAPEL 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA. Donations can be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now