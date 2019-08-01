|
|
Kurt James Williams, 61 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 6, 1958 a son of Rosemary Ann (Garvie) Williams Andrews. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1976. He attended North Adams State College. Kurt was last employed as the head of the export department at Steinerfilm in Williamstown.
Kurt was an all around athlete at Drury High School, including Tri-Captain of football, basketball, and the baseball teams. He played on the North Adams Little League, the Schuler League, and the North Adams Men's League. He played basketball at the YMCA, for the North Adams League, and for the church league. He was also an avid golfer and member of Waubeeka.
He enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing, camping, boating, water skiing, and fishing. His sons Kirby and Connor benefited from his sports enthusiasm and ability. He coached T-ball and Little League. Kurt was a devoted and wonderful father and husband, and his family enjoyed his sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife Marsha Jean (Vincelette) Williams whom he married on May 19, 1990. He also leaves sons Kirby Williams and his girlfriend, Becca Pike of Clarksburg; and Connor Williams and his girlfriend, Jordan Vanuni of Pittsfield; sister Kathy Williams and her partner, Al Ward of NH; mother-in-law Jeanette Vincelette of North Adams; sister in law- Cheryl LaDouceur and her husband, John; brother in law- Craig Vincelette and his wife, Debra; and nieces and nephews. Kurt's family would like to thank his caregivers Felicia Belisle and Nancy Walker for all the care they provided for Kurt in his home.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kurt Williams will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, WEST CHAPEL 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA. Donations can be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019