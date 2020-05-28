Lance Lee Liddle, 81, of North Adams, MA died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons Nursing Home. He was born in North Adams, MA on November 27, 1938, a son of the late Lane and Lillian (Davison) Liddle.
Lance attended Belchertown State School and participated in the BFAIR Arcadia programs. He was a resident of St Joseph's Court Apartments for over 35 years. Lance was a bright spot in the North Adams Community always willing to say hi and give anyone a lending hand. He enjoyed camping with family and friends and loved to watch over all the construction around North Adams. Survivors include his sister, Linda Tomasello of FL, two nieces, Deidre Lamberton and Deborah Emmons, both of VT , nephew Joseph (and Andrea) Tomasello III of TX and several grandnieces and a grandnephew. He was predeceased by his aunt, Dorothy Bliss.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Lance Liddle will take place in the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are in care of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.