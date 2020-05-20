Laraine L. Durkee Taylor, 77, of 257 Highland Ave., died Monday morning at Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Pittsfield, she was the Head of Housekeeping at Springside prior to her retirement in 2005. Among her survivors are her daughter, Tyril (Tarri) D. Barnes and her husband, Kevin, of Pittsfield and her son Brett Durkee from Florida. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. For a more complete obituary, please visit: www.Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.