Laraine L. Taylor
1942 - 2020
Laraine L. Durkee Taylor, 77, of 257 Highland Ave., died Monday morning at Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Pittsfield, she was the Head of Housekeeping at Springside prior to her retirement in 2005. Among her survivors are her daughter, Tyril (Tarri) D. Barnes and her husband, Kevin, of Pittsfield and her son Brett Durkee from Florida. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. For a more complete obituary, please visit: www.Devanny-Condron.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.
May 20, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
