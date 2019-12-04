|
|
Mr. Larry A. Herrman, age 72, of 99 Anita Dr. Pittsfield, died Monday morning at his home after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Chicago Heights, IL on March 27, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert and Cecilia Govert Herrman and resided in Dyer, IN. He was a graduate of Dyer Central High School in 1965. A proud graduate of Purdue University in 1969 (Boiler Up!), he accepted a position with the former General Electric Co. Power Transformer Dept. and was enrolled in the Financial Management Program there. He then joined G.E. Aerospace. He continued his involvement with the GE Financial Management Program and served as a lead instructor. Larry then accepted a positon with the former G.E. Plastics prior to accepting an assignment to work for the Silicones business in Waterford, NY. His final assignment that led to his retirement was to perform the due diligence associated with GE's acquisition of the then, Betz Water Co. in Philadelphia, PA. Larry proudly retired in 2002 with a combined 32 years of service with the company.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Larry enjoyed his role of coaching Basketball, Baseball, Soccer and Lacrosse teams at both the youth level and then at St. Joseph Central High School and Pittsfield High School. An avid golfer, he enjoyed playing as a member of Bas Ridge and vacationing in Hilton Head Island, SC where he and his wife Marilyn wintered since 2003. A die hard Chicago sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for his beloved Cubbies as well as the Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks. Watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 was certainly the highlight. A passionate gardener, Larry enjoyed providing his family with their favorite fruits and vegetables. Most of all his manicured lawn on Anita Dr. had its own "rules and regulations." An avid collector of Sports Cards, he amassed a prize worthy collection.
Larry had just completed, and was awaiting the publication of his book, "Buddies Through Tough Fighting" which he wrote about his late father, who was captured by the Germans at the battle of Kasserine Pass. He was sent to Stalag 2B in Germany and was liberated by the American forces in 1945.
He and his wife, the former Marilyn L. Govoni, were married October 2, 1971.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amy L. Heath and her husband, Joshua, of Charlton, MA and his son, Gregory A. Herrman and his wife, Jacqueline, of Pittsfield. He was the proud "Pops" of Hadley, Anthony and Jocelyn. Larry also leaves his sister, Linda S. Powell and her husband Edwin of Valparaiso, IN and his two brothers, James R. Herrman and his wife Kathleen of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Robert W. Herrman and his wife, Melissa, of Marco Island, FL, his mother-in-law, Mrs. Jean Govoni of Lenox Dale, MA and his many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be FRIDAY from 4-7PM. The Celebration of his Life will continue SATURDAY morning at 10:15AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Mark's Church with the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator, officiating. In keeping with his love of sports, Larry's family will be honoring his memory by wearing attire dedicated to his favorite teams. All who are visiting the calling hours are encouraged to wear their favorite sports apparel as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the BMC Cancer Center at Hillcrest Campus in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019