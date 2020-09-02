Larry Edward Harvey, 71, a resident of North Adams, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. Larry was born in North Adams on July 16, 1949 the son of the late Percy Harvey and Marion C. Hall Accetta. He attended local schools, graduated from Drury High School and served in the National Guard for many years. Larry was last employed by Steiner Film in Williamstown, MA until his retirement in 2013. Previously to that he was employed at Sprague Electric in North Adams. Larry was a member of the North Adams and Stamford Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, travelling, hiking and cherished times spent with his family. He was also a huge New England Patriot fan. Larry is survived by his wife Jeanne (Girard) Harvey whom he married August 23, 1974 in Williamstown, two daughters Carla McDonough and her husband Tom of North Adams, Jennifer Hohn of North Adams and his son Ryan Harvey and his partner Beth of Dorchester, NH, grandchildren, Sarah Alibozek, Alexandra D'Alioa, Angela McDonough, Jayden Hohn, Ella Hohn and Daniel McDonough, two great grandchildren Kinsley Stimpson and Colton Alibozek, his sister Gwendolyn Boillat and her husband Woodrow, three sisters-in-law Dianne and her husband Brian Collins, Antoinette Hean and her husband Try and Renee Mullett and her husband Sean, his mother-in-law Patricia Girard and many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family private graveside services will be held in Southview Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. If friends desire memorial gifts in Larry's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.