LARRY MARTIN
Our own Little Wizard of Oz has taken his special magic and gone over the rainbow,leaving a big hole in all our hearts.
This very special guy was born February 17 1960 to the late Norman and Anita Martin.
He was much loved by his three siblings,Charlene Wise with husband Dr Alfred Wise; John Martin with wife Delia Martin, Norman Martin with wife Anne Martin.Many nieces and nephews, and oh so many friends.
Larry lived everyday with a smile. He loved movies, especially the Wizard of Oz.
He loved plays, swimming, bowling, travel, music and dancing. In spite of his most recent health challenges he managed to give his pacemaker a workout dancing.
Larry loved racing in the Special Olympics cheered on by his best friend,nephew and caretaker for 12 years, Norm Haskins. Norm and his son Andrew lived with Larry and made sure Larry was able to live his best life possible everyday.He left us too quickly, but peacefully without pain, thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the North Adams emergency room.
Larry's job in life as he saw it was to make friends and he was good at it. His most cherished friends were his BFAIR family on Roberts Drive. They have encouraged, supported, and loved Larry for more than 25 years. We know he would love any donations to go to them.
You will be sadly missed, sweet man, until someday we can all fly somewhere over that rainbow.
Funeral Services to celebrate the Life of Larry Martin will take place Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1pm at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A Calling Hour will be from Noon until the time of the service. Memorial donations are suggested for BFAIR on Roberts Drive, North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020