Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Laura Elizabeth Dickinson


1948 - 2019
Laura Elizabeth Dickinson Obituary
Laura E. Dickinson, beloved spouse of Carl A. Dickinson passed away peacefully early Friday morning August 30, 2019. Laura was born September 4, 1948, the daughter of the late Marcel A. Langlais and the late Vera Evans Langlais. She attended the former North Pownal Graded School and Hoosick Falls Central High School, graduating in 1966 Laura and Carl were married on September 26, 1966 at St. Andrews Chapel in the Blackington section of North Adams, Massachusetts. While Carl served in the U. S. Air Force from 1966 through 1970, Laura continued her education, graduating from Goldey Beacom Junior College, Dover Delaware in 1970. Laura and Carl returned home to North Pownal after Carl's Air Force service, and their first child Darcy was born on December 27, 1971. Their second child Christopher was born on February 19, 1976. Laura was employed as a paralegal secretary for over 25 years by the law office of Mort Freidman in North Adams, Massachusetts. Following Mr. Freidman's retirement, Laura worked for many years in the diabetes education office at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Laura served the Town of Pownal for many years as a Lister, and on the town cemetery board. Laura is survived by her husband of 52 years; her daughter Darcy of North Pownal and her spouse Shannon Pruden and their son Dilon; her son Christopher of North Pownal and his spouse Christian and their son Tyler; her brother Ernest R. Langlais of Lynn Haven, Florida and his spouse June; and her brother Alan E. Langlais of Sunderland, Vermont and his spouse Kelly. Laura is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Laura will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11am at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in North Pownal Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff of SVMC's 2 West for their very thoughtful and considerate care during her final hours. Also, and especially her oncologist Dr. Charlene Ives and the entire staff at Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center for their professional excellence and commitment to patient care that always made Laura feel supported and safe. Donations in her memory may be made in care of the Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201 to SVRCC's patient resource fund. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
