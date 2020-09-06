Laura H. Krzyzosiak, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, on October 23, 1921, the daughter of the late Louis and Stella (Oboyski ) Hermanski, Laura graduated from Pittsfield High School and the former Pittsfield Secretarial School.
She was employed as an executive secretary at General Electric Ordnance until 1957. Also a homemaker, Laura was an avid reader and Red Sox fan who also enjoyed music and traveling with her late husband of 36 years, Joseph T. Krzyzosiak, who passed away on July 18, 1993.
Laura leaves behind her daughter, Judy Kjersgard and her husband Peter, of Natick, as well as her beloved granddaughters, Anna and her husband Mike, and Erika. She is survived by her nephews Paul Hermanski and his wife Gerry, and Dan Hermanski, of Pittsfield. Besides her husband, Laura was predeceased by her brothers, Victor, Chester and Walter Hermanski, two sisters, Jennie Wilkes and Carrie Broyles, as well as her nephew Dan's late wife, Linda Hermanski.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private graveside service for Laura H. Krzyzosiak, with the Rev. Frank Lawlor, Administrator of Sacred Heart Church (of where she was a longtime communicant) officiating. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date, when restrictions allow for all those who knew and loved Laura to safely gather together. Pease visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
