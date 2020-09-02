Laura Stoskin, 89, of Hallandale, Florida died on August 29, 2020. Born in Great Barrington on February 21, 1931, daughter of the late Lillian and Morris Stoskin, she graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Later she obtained a Master's Degree from Springfield College. Ms. Stoskin was the first member of her family to obtain a college degree.



Ms. Stoskin worked in the Montgomery County Maryland school system as an elementary school teacher and later went on to specialize in teaching gifted and talented students. She became an instructor for other professionals and provided advanced training for teachers of gifted students and developed educational programs for disadvantaged and minority students. Ms. Stoskin was loved by students and their parents, who appreciated her tremendous devotion to each and every student. She and a colleague wrote a book together entitled, "What Color is Saturday" which was utilized by many other teachers of gifted students.



Ms. Stoskin enjoyed travel, tennis and maintaining a strong connection with her family members. She was an avid golfer, having earned many trophies and on one occasion getting a "hole in one". Ms. Stoskin was a vivacious and engaging person who enjoyed her life and was kind to everyone.



She is survived by her sister Edith Taskin of North Adams, MA, her niece, Barbara Gershen-Swartz, and her husband, Bruce Swartz, of Newton, MA, her nephews, Richard Taskin of North Adams, MA and Howard Taskin and his wife Jenny Taskin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She also leaves many great-nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her lifelong devoted friend David Applestein of Hallandale, Florida. Ms. Stoskin was predeceased by her sister Vera Stoskin Gangel of Schenectady, N.Y.



There will be a graveside service at the Congregation Knesset Israel Cemetery on Pecks Road, Pittsfield, MA on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA



