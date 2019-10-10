|
|
Laura T. Taliente, age 95, passed away peacefully in her home in Sumner, Washington on October 7, 2019.
Born April 11th, 1924, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Rafael and Maria Sangiovanni Perrone. Laura graduated in 1941 from Pittsfield High School and from St Luke's School of Nursing in 1946. A registered nurse, Laura worked in Pediatrics at St Luke's hospital and at Berkshire Medical Center, retiring in 1983. She was married to Anthony D. "Tony" Tagliente in 1950, who predeceased her in 2011. Laura and Tony were world travelers together for many years, particularly in their retirement. She was also predeceased by a son Robert J. Tagliente in 1994. Laura leaves two daughters, Phyllis M. Ciocca of Puyallup, Washington and Jeanne Tagliente Wolf of Renton, Washington and also a son Thomas F. Tagliente of Puyallup, and six grandchildren. She was also predeceased by brothers Joseph, Dominic, Frank, Albert, and John Perrone, and sister Lena Eramo. This left Laura as the last surviving member of her family of orientation.
Cremation: Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel; 15124 Main St. E.. Sumner, Washington 98390
Memorial Service: Tahoma National Cemetery; 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, Washington 98042
Donations to: Franciscan Foundation; 2901 Bridgeport Way W. University Place, Washington 98466
Washington Talking Book & Braille Library; 2021 9 th Ave. NE; Seattle, Washington 98129
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019