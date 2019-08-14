|
Lauren Elizabeth (Joseph) Clairmont, 39, of Apopka, Fl, died in her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1980 in Pittsfield, MA. She was the daughter of Richard Joseph of Pittsfield and Teresa Bordeau of Apopka, FL. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1998. Lauren began her career as a dental assistant in Pittsfield and continued her passion in Apopka.
Lauren is survived by her husband, T.J. Clairmont; her daughter and son Kaylyn and Ayden Clairmont; her mother and stepfather Teresa and Paul Bordeau all of Apopka; her father Richard Joseph of Pittsfield; her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Eileen" Chetkowski of Gardner, MA (formerly of Pittsfield); her friend Ashley "AJ" Moorer of Clearwater, FL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At the request of the family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Florida Hospital Foundation, In honor of Lauren Clairmont, 550 East Rollins Street, Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019