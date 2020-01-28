Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren McClendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren E. McClendon


1999 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren E. McClendon Obituary
Miss Lauren Elizabeth McClendon, 21 of North Adams, daughter of Samuel and Lynda (Martin) McClendon, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 31st at 6:00 P.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00 P.M. to the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Meadows, 249 North Plain Rd., Housatonic, MA 01236. For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -