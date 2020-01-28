|
|
Miss Lauren Elizabeth McClendon, 21 of North Adams, daughter of Samuel and Lynda (Martin) McClendon, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 31st at 6:00 P.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00 P.M. to the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Meadows, 249 North Plain Rd., Housatonic, MA 01236. For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020