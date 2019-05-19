Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurent Desautels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurent J. Desautels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurent J. Desautels Obituary
Laurent Joseph Desautels became another angel in heaven on May 14th, 2019 at age 89 at his son's home in Marquez Texas. He was born November 18, 1929 in St. Theodore D'Acton, Quebec Canada the son of the late, Omer & Yvonne (Dion) Desautels. Laurent married Yolande Salois (Winn) on June 28, 1958 at All Saints Church in Richford VT.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main Street, Richford, VT with Rev. Stan celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, then a meal to follow at the parish hall. Family is invited to gather at the Spears funeral home in Enosburg Falls, VT on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now