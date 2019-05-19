|
|
Laurent Joseph Desautels became another angel in heaven on May 14th, 2019 at age 89 at his son's home in Marquez Texas. He was born November 18, 1929 in St. Theodore D'Acton, Quebec Canada the son of the late, Omer & Yvonne (Dion) Desautels. Laurent married Yolande Salois (Winn) on June 28, 1958 at All Saints Church in Richford VT.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main Street, Richford, VT with Rev. Stan celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, then a meal to follow at the parish hall. Family is invited to gather at the Spears funeral home in Enosburg Falls, VT on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019