Lauria E. Mitchell

Lauria E. Mitchell Obituary
Lauria E. Mitchell (Bourdo), 90, of Hinsdale, passed away on April, 14, 2019, Palm Sunday.

She was a long-time officer of the Hinsdale Grange, parishioner of St. Patrick's Church, a volunteer with Elder Services and an accomplished water colorist.

She enjoyed playing piano, telling jokes, making hand painted cards for every occasion, and her homemade gooseberry sauce was a treat.

Her late husband, William A. Mitchell, passed away July 20, 2007. She leaves three daughters; Linda Rollins, Frances Major, and Cyndy Oligny; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Mitchell will be held, FRIDAY, April 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, in DALTON. Calling hours will be held THURSDAY, April 18, 2019 at the funeral home from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019
