|
|
Stephentown, NY - Laurie J. Krutiak-Aubin, 52 passed away suddenly on Oct. 12, 2019. The daughter of Jeanne Livsey-Rodda and Robert K. Rodda, she was born in North Adams, MA on March 24, 1967. Her survivors include two brothers, Norm and James; her father, John Krutiak and also by her best friend Jonathon Koepp, and many other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Evangelico Free Church, 389 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019